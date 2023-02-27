Newcastle Herald
Gem Song set for shot at another Newcastle Stakes win

By Craig Kerry
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
Gem Song, on the outside, wins the 2021 Newcastle Newmarket.

Kris Lees-trained 2021 winner Gem Song looks likely to take his place in Friday's group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m) despite gaining 59-kilogram topweight on Monday.

