Gem Song set for shot at another Newcastle Stakes win

Kris Lees-trained 2021 winner Gem Song looks likely to take his place in Friday's group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m) despite gaining 59-kilogram topweight on Monday.
The $200,000 16-horse quality at Newcastle Racecourse attracted 16 nominations and Gem Song was the highest rated.
Lees, who has won the past four editions of his home track's autumn feature, previously known as the Newmarket, also has Gem Song nominated for Saturday's group 1 Canterbury Stakes (1300m) at Randwick, where the seven-year-old has the same impost under weight-for-age conditions.
"I'd say he's more likely to line-up at Newcastle," Lees said. "He's won that race and another stakes race here, so he's got a pretty good record at the track. The 1400 first-up is probably that little concern for us, but he's in good order."
Lees also has Bellatrix Black and Azarmin in Newcastle Stakes entries but they are dual nominated and may not run.
Sam Kavanagh-trained Aramayo was second topweight at 55.5kg.
The nominations are:
GEM SONG (Kris Lees) 59kg
ARAMAYO (Sam Kavanagh) 55.5kg
CROSS TALK (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott) 54.5kg
LOOKS LIKE ELVIS (Jarrod Austin) 54.5kg
SUPERIUM (Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes) 54kg
LACKEEN (James Cummings) 54kg
CHARACTER (James Cummings) 54kg
CUBAN ROYALE (Robert & Luke Price) 54kg
KISS SUM (Tracey Bartley) 54kg
VRENELI (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott) 54kg
BELLATRIX BLACK (Kris Lees) 54kg
WATERFORD (Chris Waller) 54kg
PIZARRO (John O'Shea) 54kg
DYNAMIC IMPACT (Bjorn Baker) 54kg
AZARMIN (Kris Lees) 54kg
PANDANO (Paul Perry) 54kg
