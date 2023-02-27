HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects Andrew Tuala to be ready to fire when he returns from a short playing stint with the Houston Sabercats in Major League Rugby Union in American.
Tuala played off the bench in the Sabercats' 35-14 win over the NOLA Gold in Houston on Monday (AEDST).
The 32-year-old flew to the US last week on a short-term contract in place of club captain Dean Muir, who has returned to South Africa.
It is Tuala's second stint in the MLR. He was a standout for the Los Angeles Gilitinis last season before they were kicked out of the competition on the eve of the finals.
He had an offer from Dallas but opted to return to Newcastle and play for the Wildfires in the Shute Shield.
"AT is over there for four weeks," Coleman said. "Financially it is good for him and it is also a chance to train and play full-time.
"He will be back for our last trial against Bond University. He has done the whole pre-season with us. This stint in US will ensure he is at his peak for the start of the season. "
The Wildfires, who missed the finals by two points last season, open their campaign at home to Manly on April 1.
They tackle Warringah at Singleton on Saturday in the first of three trials.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
