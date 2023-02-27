Newcastle Herald
Rugby union: US stint to have Andrew Tuala primed for Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield opener

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
Hunter Wildfires front-rower Andrew Tuala hits the ball up against Gordon. Tuala has signed a short-term deal with US major league rugby club Houston. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects Andrew Tuala to be ready to fire when he returns from a short playing stint with the Houston Sabercats in Major League Rugby Union in American.

