"Mo has been outstanding with what he has been able to bring to the team. I'm delighted for him. He works so hard," O'Neill said. "On myself, I just want to be me. I want to be able get the ball at all costs and go as quick as we can forward. I want to be able to link up play closer to goal, I want to be able to stop attacks ... I want to be at the heart of everything we do. I just want the ball. Keep giving me the ball. If I can get as many touches and passes as anyone on the pitch, I feel I can have an impact on the game."