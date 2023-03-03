As a finalist in the Best Health and Wellbeing Program category in this year's Hunter Safety Awards, HVTC Group knows firsthand the benefits of introducing a Health and Wellbeing Program.
In the last few years, HVTC Group has seen its employee engagement go from strength to strength because of its comprehensive Health and Wellbeing (H&W) Program, particularly during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the helm of Work, Health and Safety at HVTC is Allyson Malloy, Group HR and Safety Manager, who shares her insight into what makes a successful H&W Program and why all businesses should make their employee's health and wellbeing a priority.
Our H&W Program is all about contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of our employees and incorporates a suite of benefits, such as our Employee Assistance Program, Banking Program, and health and fitness benefits through our partnership with WHEREFIT. We coordinate various H&W initiatives throughout the year designed to encourage health, activity, engagement and connectedness, such as 'R U OK? Day' and National Safe Work Month. Our monthly H&W Newsletter 'connects the dots' between our initiatives and activities and includes important tips and information on related H&W topics.
Our H&W Program is owned by a Committee of employee representatives from across the organisation. We wanted to ensure it felt like it was 'owned' and 'operated' by HVTC employees for HVTC employees. This empowering approach combined with the inherent alignment of activities with the wants and needs of our staff, has been key our H&W Program success.
For the Program to be successful it needs the buy-in of our employees, and who best to tell us how we can support them than the employees themselves. We knew we needed to make the Program collaborative and engaging, rather than a top-down approach, and so forming an employee-led committee just made sense. People love being able to share their ideas and seeing the results of their efforts. Ultimately, I think we all like to feel as though we are contributing to something greater than ourselves, in this case a supportive work culture that demonstrates that it's not just the employee who turns up from 9am to 5pm that matters, but the whole person.
There is an irrefutable link between physical and mental health and its impact on employee participation, resilience, absenteeism, turnover and engagement. Employees spend a huge portion of their lives at work which means that employers stand to make the biggest impact, and reap the biggest rewards, by investing in their people's overall wellbeing.
Our H&W Committee has become an important voice in our organisation, championing mental and physical health and challenging us all to invest in our own wellbeing.
The HVTC Group H&W Program is just one component of our holistic approach to WHS, working together to keep our employees healthy, safe and connected.
Organisers of the annual Hunter Safety Awards, returning for its seventh year, are thrilled to announce the 2023 finalists.
Showcasing businesses and individuals who have demonstrated positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace, this year's entries explore a range of WHS approaches from management systems, new ideas and innovative health and wellbeing programs to improve the lives of staff.
Hunter Safety Awards founder and judge, Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was one of their toughest years judging, with so many new and returning businesses entering off the back of a successful 2022.
"Every year we're impressed with the range of WHS approaches and initiatives, and to see new businesses on the finalists list is fantastic," Sarah-Jane said.
"We're also excited to have a high number of entries for our individual categories. While we're proud to showcase the work of businesses in the Hunter, the work of the individuals is equally commendable.
"We're looking forward to acknowledging the work and efforts of these businesses and individuals at our upcoming gala night."
The Hunter Safety Awards were launched in 2016 to highlight and acknowledge companies and individuals within the Hunter region who demonstrate best practice and innovative approaches when it comes to workplace health and safety.
Each year the Hunter Safety Awards attracts sponsors from local, national, and international business communities, with AGL again the major partner.
AGL General Manager Liddell and Bayswater, Len McLachlan said AGL is proud to return in 2023.
"Safety is a non-negotiable at AGL for our staff, customers and communities," Len said. "Each year we have sponsored the Hunter Safety Awards we've been overwhelmed by the dedication and commitment to safety excellence in so many Hunter-based businesses.
"We're looking forward to again seeing the remarkable ideas, programs and innovations from businesses that are putting safety first in our community."
In addition to AGL, there is also a large group of returning award sponsors, including The University of Newcastle, uvex, WesTrac, 3M, Red Insight, BY Group, Ampcontrol, Tomago Aluminium, Strike Force Services and ARTC.
The 2023 awards also welcome two new sponsors, Brimble and Fenech Demolition.
Fenech Demolition won two awards in 2022. Inspired by his company's success, and the excellent efforts of other businesses involved, Fenech manager Julian Fenech is excited to come on board as a sponsor in 2023.
"The awards showed us the importance of recognising the work of other local businesses, and we were keen to be a part of the initiative in 2023," Julian said.
Awards will be presented across 13 categories with winners announced at a gala event on Friday, March 17 at Newcastle Exhibition and Conference Centre (NEX).
"As the only awards event specifically for WHS professionals in the Hunter, we're looking forward to networking and supporting the finalists and the winners for our seventh gala night," Sarah-Jane concluded.
For a full list of finalists and tickets to the 2023 Hunter Safety Award visit www.huntersafetyawards.com.au/event/finalists.
Point 2 Point Engineering (P2P) is a small business with big ideas.
The Hunter Valley-based technology company has developed industry-leading equipment for real-time monitoring of key health and safety information.
The P2P Cabin Air Monitoring System has been named a finalist in the Most Innovative WHS Idea category at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.
"Our product is capable of delivering information about dust particle levels, carbon dioxide levels, filter status and diesel particulates, all into the palm of your hand," company co-director Jeremy Watson said.
Mr Watson and P2P's other co-director, John Corben, have a combined 50 years of experience in managing WHS issues on a variety of mine sites.
The idea for their product came after hundreds of hours spent on compliance measurements and data integration aimed at reducing operator exposure to hazardous conditions.
"With our experience, we are confident we know exactly what information management needs to make the most effective safety decisions," Mr Watson said.
"Operators should not be risking their long-term health every time they show up to work."
P2P's directors are honoured for the chance to have their technology recognised and are hoping to use the chance to grow the business.
"We're among some very high achieving companies with these awards, and we're proud of the work we've done to get here," Mr Corben said.
P2P currently services clients in the Hunter region but Mr Watson and Mr Corben hope to use the exposure in industry forums like the Hunter Safety Awards to showcase their products to sites around New South Wales and interstate.
"We're passionate about finding the best ways to keep people safe," Mr Watson said.
"We can deliver any safety information from any type of sensor, making it the ideal product for wholistic WHS management."
While P2P recognises that employees are the most precious and irreplaceable resource for any company, the engineering operation also offers a range of products for monitoring asset and equipment health.
The Mobile Asset Monitoring System can be installed and operated from the same hardware and deliver information to the same web-based platform, eliminating the need for any additional monitoring equipment.
"The unit is compact, unintrusive and easy to install," Mr Corben said.
When installed with the P2P's Cabin Air Monitoring system, these tools deliver all the information that mangers could want.
"The technology is designed to measure data from virtually any fixed, wireless or Bluetooth sensor to present managers with all of the data they wish to monitor within a single platform," Mr Watson explained.
"This can be people based such as the cabin air quality monitoring, asset based such as pressure and temperature or any combination the management team requires.
"It can also deliver notifications about critical changes before it reaches the level of an exposure or incident."
2023 promises to be an exciting year for Point 2 Point Engineering.
"We hope to have some exciting developments to share at next year's awards," Mr Corben said.
With a footprint spanning more than 150 sites across the country, including recycling, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Newcastle, InfraBuild is continuously working with its employees to develop a values-driven company culture.
Fundamental to this work is InfraBuild's Safety Connect, which is a behavioural safety program designed to educate staff about intervention and coach them on ways to check in on their colleagues.
InfraBuild's Head of Health, Safety and Cranes, Fran Nores said safety more broadly, and the Safety Connect program itself, are heavily reliant on teams working together to ensure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day.
"Experience tells us that if people are stressed, distracted, multi-tasking or under time pressure, the risk of an incident increases," Mr Nores said.
"We understand that people may not always feel comfortable speaking up or know how to recognise these situations, which is why the program takes an in-depth look at how to identify and respond to error-likely situations.
"We're fortunate to have a great team in Newcastle who have helped us drive participation in Safety Connect and promote that culture of intervention which has helped our improved safety performance.
"In fact, in 2022 [financial year] we recorded our best safety performance ever and a big part of that was the significant increase we had in interventions."
Rod Mill Safety Superintendent, Bob Kebby is a proud Safety Connect facilitator.
"Already, interventions and safety conversations have increased, more stories and lessons are being shared," he said.
"These are all helping us to go home safely to the people, places and things we love."
Rod Mill Manufacturing Manager, Liam Bell said it was important to have a program that aligned with the business and to do something different to what had been done previously.
"The program engages with our hearts and minds to make a connection between why we care about safety to what we do in the workplace," he said.
"Safety Connect is by far the most well-received training delivered on my site."
Safety Connect has attracted many supporters across the organisation, including David Wilson, Operator at the Rod Mill.
"Safety Connect reminds us that it is important to always plan ahead and make sure your colleagues are in the right state of mind so that we can all go home safely," he said.
"I have been involved in an incident some years ago, and it is something that I do not wish upon anyone. That is why Safety Connect is so important."
Over 3100 staff have completed the program since it launched in 2021.
This is especially satisfying as the team at InfraBuild have already achieved their goal of having 50 per cent of the workforce complete the program by 2023.
I'm so grateful to have an amazing support network, including my family, friends and my work family, but especially the women in safety that I've had the opportunity to work with and the women in my current team.- Willow Jone, Finalist, WHS Student of the Year
Deciding to change careers in the middle of a pandemic and go back to study at TAFE while working full-time seemed like a big call for Willow Jones.
But being named a finalist in the WHS Student of the Year category at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards is further proof she made the right decision.
"There were more than a few times that I second guessed myself," admits Willow, who works full-time as a Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ) Administrator for leading global professional services firm RPS.
Her TAFE teacher, Mr James Nolan, nominated Willow for the award.
"It's not something I would have applied for without his encouragement but I'm so glad I did," Willow said. "It's been such a confidence boost and has inspired me to keep reaching for my dreams. Working hard and sacrificing my weekends to get the work done was worth it. My teachers at TAFE, the flexibility of being able to learn online and the support of my classmates and colleagues made for an amazing learning experience. Finding out that I was a finalist for this award was truly the icing on the cake for me."
Willow is passionate about safety, but despite her successes, remains humble.
"I'm so grateful to have an amazing support network, including my family, friends and my work family, but especially the women in safety that I've had the opportunity to work with and the women in my current team," she said.
"Their leadership, encouragement and support set me on this path and has carried me through the good times and the tougher moments."
Her employer, RPS, offers a wide range of consulting services to clients in the Newcastle-Hunter region and beyond, employing over 5000 consultants and service providers worldwide with experience across 125 countries and six continents.
RPS specialises in designing and managing projects that create shared value for a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world.
"RPS cares about safety and our workers," Willow said. "We are a very safety-focused company so it's great to have an opportunity to get that message out there.
"In 2023 I'm going to keep learning as much as I can, keep putting my hand up for as many opportunities as I can, and make meaningful changes to the systems and processes in place at RPS to make sure our workers are getting home safely.
"That's the main goal."
Kathy Clarkson started her business Key Consultation Solutions (KCS) three years ago to assist small to medium business with all aspects of WHS and people management.
KCS helps businesses that may not be able to afford a full-time WHS consultant to succeed through ensuring their staff work safely through effective and proactive safety engagement and awareness.
Kathy is a finalist in the WHS Champion of the Year category at this year's Hunter Safety Awards and KCS is in the running for WHS Business of the Year.
Before establishing KCS, Kathy had worked full time in manufacturing, mining, automotive and the construction industry with approximately fifteen years in the safety field.
"I had always felt that there were opportunities to assist all types of small to medium business with their WHS management with a hands-on, consultative and mentoring approach," Kathy said.
"I was fortunately right and the business has grown rapidly over the past three years."
WHS is something that is very close to Kathy's heart.
"I have been involved in the aftermath of a workplace fatality of a 23-year-old at the start of my career," Kathy said. "I have also sadly taken more people for medical assistance and made more phone calls to partners and parents after an incident has occurred than I would like to admit. However, I also feel humbled to be able to be at the injured workers side and if required assist their family during their recovery."
At the time Kathy established KCS, she was suffering from heavy burnout.
"I also have some chronic workplace injuries myself that I will need to manage for the rest of my life from working in the cement Industry for over seventeen years prior to getting involved in safety," she said. "It's one of the many reasons why I am so passionate about what I do."
For Kathy, Workplace Health and Safety is what we do every day to make sure everyone goes home in the same, or better physical and mental condition than when they came to work.
"I have strong belief that all workers can go home from work even better than when they arrive. In the words of Steve Jobs, 'To do great work you need to love what you do' and I genuinely love what I do and the amazing people I get to do it with."
To be eligible for the WHS Champion award an applicant needs to show a high level of WHS skill for an organisation in the WHS industry.
One of the many ways Kathy does this is by working as a WHS Business Partner with medium-sized civil contractors to assist with the on-site management of their projects' WHS requirements.
"I feel it is important that I continue to 'keep my boots in the trenches' and continuing to work with the teams on the ground," she said.
Kathy works with many clients, many of them small businesses, at her recently completed KCS headquarters in Thornton.
"I run regular networking nights that provide education on WHS topics and forums for discussion with guest speakers," she said.
Whilst her business is still young, Kathy is excited about what the next year will bring.
"I want to use my business platform to continue to develop and mentor talented safety professionals whilst continuing to raise the awareness and engagement around workplace physical and mental health and safety," she said.
Offering a healthy workplace culture is our number one priority. From this the benefits speak for themselves.- Jodie Jeffrey, Business Manager, United Civil Resources
As Rutherford-based United Civil Resources (UCR) continues to expand, the focus remains on its key asset - its workers.
Nominated as a finalist in the Best WHS Management System - SME category of the Hunter Safety Awards, United Civil Resources specialises in the provision of multi-skilled operators to civil construction and mining projects.
"We believe the more proactive we are, the better our safety is, through planning and the engagement of our workers," said Managing Director Brad Callaghan, who owns and operates the company with his partner, Company Secretary Jodie Jeffrey.
"This is demonstrated as being nominated for Best WHS Management System - SME.
"By entering these awards and being recognised as a finalist, it provides an opportunity to celebrate our workforce and thank them for their commitment to UCR, and recognise their hard work to keeping themselves safe at work,
"From operators, to drivers, mechanics and administration staff, everyone is recognised for their effort and dedication day in and day out to ensure the safety of our people, the public and the environment."
Jodie and Brad established United Civil Resources in 2019 and the company has grown rapidly since.
"We initially started as a small earthmoving business in the Hunter Valley on civil construction projects and grew our workforce and our fleet of equipment and vehicles to service multiple industries," Jodie said.
"This led to requiring a bigger workshop and maintenance team to maintain the growing fleet that is used across NSW and Queensland projects.
"We have 23 NSW-based employees and 66 Queensland-based employees and this grows daily."
Brad anticipates the Queensland workforce will double after UCR was appointed principal mining contractor at a new mining development in the Surat Basin.
"As Queensland expands, so do the demands of NSW, so with an expanded workforce, we will need a new workspace for our ever-evolving team and fleet of equipment," he said.
United Civil Resources drives expansion through exceptional client and worker relationships and a strong commitment to quality and safety.
"Offering a healthy workplace culture is our number one priority," Jodie said. "From this the benefits speak for themselves.
"UCR would not be the business we are today without the dedication from our workforce and we are very proud to maintain such a strong workplace culture and are grateful to our team."