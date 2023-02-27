POLICE are investigating an alleged aggravated break and enter at a home in Stockton in the early-hours of Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to a home in Fullerton Street about 3.30am.
At the scene Newcastle City police were told that two men had entered a property and assaulted a man before fleeing the home in a vehicle.
The man, aged 58, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a laceration to his head, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have been told the alleged offenders were last seen heading north along Fullerton Street in a small silver hatchback.
The scene of the incident remained cordoned off on Monday morning and police officers door knocked the neighbourhood asking people if they heard any noise or had CCTV of the hatchback vehicle.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
