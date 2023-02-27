Things can't get much worse for the Newcastle Jets after what captain Cassidy Davis described as an "embarrassing" 6-0 loss to Western United, but also won't get any easier with both of their starting centre-backs sidelined this weekend.
The Jets' central defensive pairing of Emily Garnier and Taren King will be unavailable due to suspension when Newcastle host third-placed Melbourne City on Saturday, six days after their heavy defeat to the A-League Women leaders.
Garnier was given a straight red for a foul on United's Adriana Taranto at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday, leaving the Jets with 10 players for around 76 minutes.
King received a fourth yellow card and sits out due to accumulation.
To make matters worse, left-back Leia Puxty was forced from the field at half-time with a foot injury and is also in doubt.
Davis is a natural midfielder but has played a large portion of her national league career at centre-back and would bring stability to the back four.
Teigen Allen, who has only started five times this campaign and has 41 caps for the Matildas, is the other likely candidate.
"You look at it and your two starting centre-backs are out," Davis said.
"Teigen came in at half-time [on Sunday] and did a really good job, so I think it will be great for her to get a starting spot. Obviously, she's the only other natural centre-back so I assume she'll come in, and I'm probably the next one in line.
"But I'm not really sure what [coach] Gary [van Egmond] is thinking. We'll see what happens at training this week."
The six-goal rout was Newcastle's biggest loss this season and one of the club's worst-ever results. Davis said the top priority was producing a steelier effort across the park.
Leaking goals has been a big problem. The Jets have conceded a whopping 41 goals now in 14 appearances. The next worst defensive efforts are 23 by Canberra and 22 by both Brisbane and Wellington.
Newcastle are second-last on 10 points, five more than last-placed Wellington Phoenix (five) and four adrift of Adelaide and Western Sydney, both on 14, with four games left to play.
Davis said pride is on the line as they look to hold out City (25), who were 5-1 winners over the Jets in round four.
"[After the game] Gary and [assistant coach] Ryan [Campbell] both said, 'Girls, keep your heads up'," Davis told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"There's no point in blaming people. We're already super down about the loss and, not just the loss, the scoreline. There's no one that didn't try ... We just have to dig deep.
"We have to play with our heart on our sleeves and play for the club and for ourselves, and just make sure it's not embarrassing like it was yesterday."
In more positive news, striker Ash Brodigan should come back into calculations after missing the round-15 game through suspension.
