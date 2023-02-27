Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets face defensive restructure with starting centre-backs Emily Garnier and Taren King suspended for A-League Women round 16: 2022-23

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets captain Cassidy Davis is a likely candidate to be used at centre-back when Newcastle host top-four side Melbourne City on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Things can't get much worse for the Newcastle Jets after what captain Cassidy Davis described as an "embarrassing" 6-0 loss to Western United, but also won't get any easier with both of their starting centre-backs sidelined this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.