Adamstown club captain and first-grade goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon believes the acquisition of experienced striker Courtney Anderson will prove key as a youthful Rosebud push for finals in 2023 NPLW Northern NSW.
Coach Ryan Campbell has relied heavily on youth since assuming the helm at Adamstown but the club are yet to finish in the top four since he took control in 2020.
A lack of experience has at times proven their downfall but Rosebud showed they were slowly coming of age with some big performances last year, including beating competition heavyweights Broadmeadow.
Campbell has retained the core of his squad and the inclusion of Anderson, who hails from the Mid North Coast but has grand final experience with Merewether and played for top-four side Charlestown last year, could prove the added edge they need.
"She can bag a goal from anywhere and she looks physically like she's ready to run for days, which suits us and our style well," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald as Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) launched their men's and women's premier competitions at Queens Wharf Hotel on Monday.
"It's going to help having someone on the field up the top who gives us a bit more experience and she can guide the girls around the park really well. She'll be really good for us.
"Overall, we're looking good, much the same. We get [No.6] Ellyse Lynch back from her ACL injury last year, and she's looking so fit already."
Inconsistency was Adamstown's undoing last year, when they finished sixth with 24 points, 10 points adrift of the top four.
"We just need to find consistency in our performance," Sneddon said.
"Last year we were very hit and miss. We'd have some really strong games against some good teams and then we'd lose when we shouldn't have. So just finding that consistency to perform in every game. Our energy is always going to be something that will win us games, hopefully."
Adamstown will be without two key personnel for the first whole round of the 21-round competition with Jets A-League Women's players Leia Puxty, a left-back, and Josie Morley, a midfielder, unlikely to be available until round eight.
Rosebud open their season in Taree on Sunday against a new-look Mid Coast side, who will be led by experienced national league player Emma Stanbury.
Stanbury, who can play anywhere, has taken on a captain-coach role and expects her young side to be "a dark horse" this campaign.
In other round-one action on Sunday, Broadmeadow are at home to New Lambton, Charlestown host Maitland, and Warners Bay take on Newcastle Olympic at John Street Oval.
There will be extra silverware up for grabs for NPLW clubs this year with the introduction of a League Cup.
The new knock-out competition for the eight NPLW clubs will be in addition to the Women's State Cup, which is held over three days in July and open to any women's clubs in Northern NSW.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
