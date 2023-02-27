Newcastle Herald
Adamstown Rosebud sign striker Courtney Anderson in key addition for NPLW Northern NSW 2023

February 27 2023 - 6:30pm
Adamstown have signed strike weapon Courtney Anderson, pictured in action for Charlestown last NPLW Northern NSW season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Adamstown club captain and first-grade goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon believes the acquisition of experienced striker Courtney Anderson will prove key as a youthful Rosebud push for finals in 2023 NPLW Northern NSW.

