THREE Hunter roads will get a share of $312 million dedicated to rebuilding transport infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters in northern NSW.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the regional roads and transport recovery package, was the first of its kind. The fund, co-funded by state and federal governments, is designed to help roads rebuild in a way that would help them withstand future extreme weather.
"In total three projects in the Hunter have been recommended for funding, which will ensure the infrastructure will be rebuilt to a higher standard, making it more resilient to future disasters," he said.
"The communities of Hunter and across northern NSW have endured unprecedented hardships and devastation and getting these betterment projects underway is something we all can't wait to see."
The Hunter projects will receive a combined $13.1 million.
Nelson Bay Road will take the lion's share, with $5.15 million earmarked to raise the road level and improve drainage between Frost Road and Gan Gan Road.
The rest will be spent at Hexham. About $4 million will help repair and upgrade the transverse drainage on the Pacific and New England highways, while Old Maitland Road at Hexham will receive slightly less for shoulder construction on both sides of the thoroughfare.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government would commit another $300 million towards more resilient transport infrastructure if re-elected in March.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
