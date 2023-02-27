Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf: In form Flanagan has point to prove in pursuit of Australasian Tour Card

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Flanagan will tee up in the $1.65 million New Zealand Open at Millbrook, starting Thursday. Picture: Getty Images

NICK Flanagan banks on the theory that less is more when it comes to professional golf nowadays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.