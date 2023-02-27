NICK Flanagan banks on the theory that less is more when it comes to professional golf nowadays.
The San Antonio-based Novocastrian doesn't play the full Australasian schedule - family commitments and a chronic wrist injury won't allow it.
The 38-year-old will spend two months this season Down Under - split into two trips - and play eight events.
In that time, the former US PGA Tour member has to earn enough points to secure a card for next season.
Flanagan finished fifth in the TPS Hunter Valley at Cypress Lakes on Sunday in the first of a four-tournament stretch to move up to 49th spot on the order of merit. The top 60 earn a card for next year.
"The big plan with these events is to earn enough points to keep my Australasian Tour card and make sure I get to play those big events we have every year - the opens and PGA's and stuff like that," Flanagan said.
"I was 69th going into last week. Most guys have played 12 events and I've only played four. This was a good start. Hopefully in the next three weeks I can get something similar happening and keep working my way up the ladder."
After an eight-week break "without picking up a club", Flanagan fired rounds of 69,68,68,67 to finish at eight under, three behind winner Brett Colletta.
"First day was a bit rusty," Flanagan said. "In the second round I hit the ball really, really good. Third day was a bit of rust and a bit of good. Sunday was the same.
"It is in there. I am confident with how I am playing. It is a matter of putting it together in different conditions, different golf courses."
Flanagan flew to Queenstown on Monday ahead of the $1.65 million New Zealand Open at Millbrook where he will be joined by fellow Hunter professionals Andrew Dodt and Jake Higginbottom.
He finished third there in 2020 and his game is suited to the course.
"I have played well there a couple of times so I have good memories of the place," Flanagan said. "I know I am playing really good golf, it is a matter of putting it all together."
** Merewether broke through for their first win of the A-Grade District Pennants season, knocking off Belmont 4.5-3.5 on Sunday. Craig Jones beat Matt McDonald 4 and 3 and Aaron Duffly accounted for Mick DRain 6 and 4 to seal the win.
In the other game, Newcastle were too strong for Charlestown 7.5-0.5 to move into second place.
** Jack Newton Junior Golf has launched a new series of events for players 12 and under. The JNJG under-12 is a series of 18-hole events and a step up from the nine-hole juniors on the move program.
The first event is at Springwood Golf Course on March 26. The 12 years and under state age championships (July 11-14) is part of the calendar of events.
July 11 - 14 - JNJG 12 Years & Under State Age Championship
ack Newton Junior Golf is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new series of events, designed specifically for junior golfers aged 12 Years & Under.
The exciting news comes on the back of significant growth in the number of juniors joining clubs and taking part in events throughout the 2022 season, with many graduates from the Juniors On the Move Program ready to take the next step into tournament golf. (more information on the 9-Hole Juniors on the Move program can be found here)
The JNJG Under 12 Tour is that next step in the Junior Golfing Pathway, sliding in between the increasingly popular Juniors On the Move Program and the regular events that make up the JNJG Tour.
As more and more junior golfers join a golf club and receive an official 18-Hole Handicap, many are confused as to where they should be playing next. Many juniors want to play with other juniors at the same age or ability level as them, with some feeling intimidated or not ready for regular 18 hole club competitions with older members at their club.
The JNJG Under 12 Tour will fill that void for them, providing tournaments for them to play in and get used to playing 18 Hole competition golf whilst assisting juniors with the transition into playing events at their home clubs or events that make up the JNJG Tour.
The JNJG Under 12 Tour will consist of 12 events throughout the 2023 calendar year, with these events broken down into a number of different categories.
NICK FLANAGAN
HAPPY WEEK
Obviously having a big layoff and not touching the clubs for eight weeks, then coming in and playing pretty solid. It was a good finish. I would have liked to have got off to a few better starts in my rounds, but I can't complain too much.
MAKE IT WORTHWHILR
The big plan with these events are to make enough points to keep my Australasian Tour card and make sure I get to play those big events we have every year - the opens and PGA's and stuff like that.
This was a good start. Hopefully in the next three weeks I can get something similar happening.
WHERE PLACED OOM
I was 69th going into this week. Most guys have played 12 events and I've only played 4.
I can keep working my way up the ladder in the next few weeks.
ELBOW AND WRIST
It takes a little longer to warm up. But once I'm out on the course, it is in the back of my mind.
I didn't have any swings where I felt something crazy.
NZ MONDAY
Flew 7.50 am to Bridbane, then in Queenstown.
COURSE ENJOY
I have played well there a couple of times so I have good memories of the place. I do like the golfcourse. I haven't seen 18 holes of the course they are using this year that I haven't seen before, so I will have to check them out.
The other 18 have treated me well.
TAKE CADDIE
I have had the same time caddie for me every time I have played that event. He lives in Christchurch. 3-4 times now. I have him ready to go. He is a good caddie and knows the courses.
CALIBRE OF FIELD stronger - parts game work on
In the second round I hit the ball really good. First day was a bit rusty. Third day was a bit of rust and a bit of good. Sunday was the same.
It is in there. I am confident with how I am playing. It is a matter of putting it together. in different conditions, different golf course.
AREA REALLY HAPPY
A bit of everything, I putted really well the first day and then didn't make many putts the next couple of days..
MUM AND DAD - play
It is always good to play at home. Being able to stay at mum and dad's in my old bed. Hop in the ocean when I get home. All the creature comforts.
TRAVEL WITH BOYS
The last 3 times, I have stayed in a house. This trip I left a little late because I didn't know if I would be fit to play.
I am staying in Arrowtown in a house.
WORTH PURSUING
Every other month, it seems like I question whether I am healthy enough or my wrist hurts... I know I am playing really good golf. I have been for the past 4-5 years before COVID hit. I want to keep doing it. 50 [percent in 50 per cent out makes it.
When I am on the course I am 100 per cent in.
JNJG Under 12 Tour Schedule
March 26 - JNJG Under 12 Tour Event (Springwood GC)
April 13 - 14 - Illawarra Junior Masters (Links Shell Cove and Kiama GC)
April 20 - 21 - Murray River Junior Masters (Howlong Golf Resort)
May 6 - 7 - North Coast Junior Masters (Kew CC)
June 25 - JNJG Under 12 Tour Event (Highlands GC)
July 11 - 14 - JNJG 12 Years & Under State Age Championship (Venue T.B.C)
July 23 - JNJG Under 12 Tour Event (Wyong GC)
August 26 - 27 - South Coast Junior Masters (Catalina CC)
September 26 - 29 - Jack Newton International Sub-Junior Classic (Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley)
October 29 - JNJG Under 12 Tour Event (Wollongong GC)
November 26 - JNJG Under 12 Tour Event (Venue T.B.C)
December - JNJG Under 12 Tour Presentation Day (Venue T.B.C)
JNJG Tournament Pathway
1. Juniors on the Move (9 Hole introductory events designed specifically for players aged 6 - 14 without an official 18 Hole Handicap).
2. JNJG Under 12 Tour (A mix of 1, 2, and 4 Day Tournaments, designed specifically for players aged 12 Years & Under who have an official 18 Hole Handicap but are not yet regular 18 Hole Competition Golfers).
3. JNJG Tour (A mix of 2 and 4 Day Tournaments, designed specifically for players aged 17 Years & Under who have an official 18 Hole Handicap and are regular 18 Hole Competition Golfers. Golfers aged 12 Years and Under can apply to play in regular JNJG Tour Events, however each application will be assessed on a case by case basis).
For any questions on the new JNJG Under 12 Tour, contact JNJG Tournament Co-Ordinator Ed Penrose on 0405 695 034 or edward@jnjg.com.au
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
