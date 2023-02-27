Newcastle Herald
The Smashing Pumpkins shift Newcastle's The World Is A Vampire show to new date

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 3:05pm
April 29 is going to be the greatest day for Newcastle's Smashing Pumpkins fans. Picture supplied

THE Smashing Pumpkins highly-anticipated Newcastle Entertainment Centre show has been shifted from Wednesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 29.

