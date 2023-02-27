THE Smashing Pumpkins highly-anticipated Newcastle Entertainment Centre show has been shifted from Wednesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 29.
The World Is A Vampire tour also features fellow US alternative-rock legends Jane's Addiction, Melbourne ARIA Award-winning punks Amyl & The Sniffers and Australians bands RedHook and Battlesnake.
The unique festival will also have plenty for pro wrestling fans to grapple with.
In between music sets, stars from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which is owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, will battle competitors from the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).
While the rescheduling to a weekend should suit most Novocastrian fans, the date was shifted to cater for a second Sydney show at the Hodern Pavilion, scheduled for April 19.
All tickets purchased for the original Newcastle Entertainment Centre show on April 19 are transferred to April 29.
Ticket-holders unable to attend the new date may obtain a refund.
The Smashing Pumpkins are touring their 12th studio album, the ambitious Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts. Parts one and two have been released, while the final act of the album will be unveiled during the Australian tour.
The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most influential and critically-acclaimed bands of the '90s.
Their 1993 sophomore album Siamese Dream, led by the singles Today, Disarm and Cherub Rock propelled the band into the mainstream.
The epic 1995 double-album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness - which includes the classics 1979 and Bullet With Butterfly Wings - went No.1 in Australia and is widely considered among the greatest rock albums of the '90s.
The 1998 album Adore also went No.1 in Australia.
