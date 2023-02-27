Hunter juniors win state surf lifesaving crowns

Cooks Hill's Will Munro snared two individual gold medals and Swansea Belmont sixth place on the club pointscore at the NSW age surf lifesaving championships on the weekend at Queenscliff, North Sydney.
Munro was one of the stars of the meet, winning the 13 years boys' surf race and ironman.
Clubmate Lily Egan was another solo gold medallist, taking out the 14 years girls' board final.
Swansea Belmont had individual event winners with Liam Blair (10 years boys' surf race) and Thomas Chalmers (13 years boys' 2km beach run).
The club was the only one from the Hunter to finish in the top 10 on the pointscore. North Bondi were champions.
Swansea Belmont had success in boys' teams events, winning the 11, 13 and 14 years board relays, the 13 years 2 x 1km beach run relay.
They also claimed the 10 and 14 years surf teams races.
Redhead also had gold medals in the teams races, taking out the 13 years girls' board rescue, the 10 years boys' board relay and 10 years mixed beach relay.
Cooks Hill won the 14 years girls' Cameron relay and board rescue.
The state open titles will be held this Friday to Sunday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
