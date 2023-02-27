Newcastle Herald
Hunter juniors win state surf lifesaving crowns

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 4:00pm
Will Munro. Picture Surf Life Saving NSW

Cooks Hill's Will Munro snared two individual gold medals and Swansea Belmont sixth place on the club pointscore at the NSW age surf lifesaving championships on the weekend at Queenscliff, North Sydney.

