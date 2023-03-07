Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Fringe debut act focuses squarely on the retail experience

By Alex Morris
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Meg O'Hara crosses the thin line of customer service

Meg O'Hara is an emerging theatre maker and a seasoned retail worker, born and bred in Maitland. She'll be presenting her first solo show Customer Service Conundrum at this year's Newcastle Fringe Festival.

