Meg O'Hara crosses the thin line of customer service

Meg O'Hara is an emerging theatre maker and a seasoned retail worker, born and bred in Maitland. She'll be presenting her first solo show Customer Service Conundrum at this year's Newcastle Fringe Festival.
"It's definitely verbatim theatre, almost autobiographical," O'Hara says.
When she's not on stage, O'Hara's everyday job is in retail. She recently received a five-year service medal.
"You could say I'm quite the retail queen," O'Hara says. "I've worked at a lot of different stores. It started off because I liked talking to people."
She wrote - and acts in - the one-woman show which is made up of different segments, woven together. She was inspired to write and test the show while attending a residency at Tantrum Youth Arts and working with David Williams, who does a lot of verbatim theatre.
"I think at that time I was just very frustrated from working in retail especially during COVID. This is what I want to make a show about," she says of her inspiration.
She plays different roles, changes costumes and switches between customer service Meg and customer Meg.
"There's a distinction, working in retail, you also play different roles. Different customers need different things from you. There are so many daily interactive experiences, they can be quite comedic," O'Hara says.
She asked for anonymous confessions about retail experiences so people could get their frustrations out. She reads them out on stage. Her performance ranges from serious to breaking into song.
"I think retail is its own universe, especially the social rules that apply. The way people behave in a shopping centre, I don't see that in most other places. People lose their minds inside a shopping centre. Capitalism or money does something to their brain," she says.
Her favourite retail experience was when a customer was trying to return an expensive box of Lego. Staff are, of course, required to make sure all the pieces are accounted for.
"I checked the box to make sure it had Lego, and it was full of dried pasta. I had to tell this grown man 'We cannot return this. This is pasta' while trying not to laugh," she says.
She finds the every day helps her theatre.
"My arts' life is not some little intangible thing in the corner. Life is art. I've tried keeping them separate and they just keep mixing," she says.
O'Hara plans to test this show with the locals and then see if she can take it to other Fringe festivals.
"This is definitely something I want to keep working on, and I think it has a powerful message," she says.
"Everyone who has worked in retail can relate. Even if you haven't worked in retail, you go shopping. You find that almost everyone has a story."
