Our People

Zara's House stands tall as home away from home for refugees and asylum seekers

By Lisa Cugnetto
March 5 2023 - 11:00am
Zara's House project manager Farida Baremgayabo and financial administrator Mary Amponsah. Picture by Simone De Peak

In a white converted weatherboard church just away from a main road in Jesmond is Zara's House. A secular not-for-profit centre that offers a range of support services for local refugee and asylum seeker women and children. It feels welcoming from the moment you walk in.

