Iron Knight Tyson Frizell in prime shape for round one after "long, tough pre-season"

THE Newcastle Knights are set to reap the benefits of Tyson Frizell's World Cup omission as the warhorse back-rower prepares to kick off the 2023 NRL campaign in prime physical and mental shape.
Frizell was Newcastle's player of the year last season after bravely defying a rib injury and other ailments that would have sidelined lesser men.
Despite facing a weekly battle just to get on the field, Tyson was keen to be part of the World Cup tournament in England last November.
Having represented Wales and Australia respectively at the previous two World Cups, he was reported to have belatedly expressed interest in playing for Tonga, only for coach Kristian Woolf to overlook him in favour of Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Haumole Olakau'atu, David Fifita and Siosifa Talaki as his back-row options.
"Looking back now, everyone would love to be part of a World Cup squad but, in saying that, I've been able to get a full pre-season under my belt and work really hard on myself," Frizell said on Monday. "So I guess it's a blessing in disguise that I've just been able to have that long time away from footy and just been able to train and work on myself."
The flint-hard 31-year-old, who is Newcastle's most experienced forward, described his build-up to Friday's round-one clash against the Warriors in Wellington as "probably the longest pre-season I've had in a while"
"It's been a long, tough pre-season ... it's probably something that I needed," he said. "I'm fit and healthy and just want to get footy back on."
The Knights produced two underwhelming showings in their trial matches, losing 28-16 to Cronulla and 36-14 to Parramatta, but Frizell said there had been "a lot of learnings" that would stand them in good stead for the season opener.
"We always want to be starting the season off well," he said.
"We want to be winning every game we can.
"It's going to be tough ask, but it's something we're looking forward to and we're ready for.
"Like I said, we've spoken a lot about playing well and doing well, but it's time for actions now.
"And we're pretty confident about going over there and getting the job done."
Frizell said Newcastle's players have "done everything we can, on the field and off the field, to get ourselves ready".
It will be the Knights' first-ever game at Wellington's famous "Cake Tin", but Frizell played there with St George Illawarra in 2015, when the Dragons won 36-0 and he scored a try.
"I've played there once before, and I think it's a first for the Knights ... it's a big, nice oval field and I have good memories over there against the Warriors, and hopefully we can have the same result on Friday," he said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.