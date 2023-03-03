KCS raising awareness around workplace safety Advertising Feature

Kathy Clarkson, owner of Key Consultation Solutions, champions practices that encourage a high level of engagement, awareness and communication. Picture supplied.

Kathy Clarkson started her business Key Consultation Solutions (KCS) three years ago to assist small to medium business with all aspects of WHS and people management.

KCS helps businesses that may not be able to afford a full-time WHS consultant to succeed through ensuring their staff work safely through effective and proactive safety engagement and awareness.

Kathy is a finalist in the WHS Champion of the Year category at this year's Hunter Safety Awards and KCS is in the running for WHS Business of the Year.



Before establishing KCS, Kathy had worked full time in manufacturing, mining, automotive and the construction industry with approximately fifteen years in the safety field.



"I had always felt that there were opportunities to assist all types of small to medium business with their WHS management with a hands-on, consultative and mentoring approach," Kathy said.



"I was fortunately right and the business has grown rapidly over the past three years."

WHS is something that is very close to Kathy's heart.

"I have been involved in the aftermath of a workplace fatality of a 23-year-old at the start of my career," Kathy said. "I have also sadly taken more people for medical assistance and made more phone calls to partners and parents after an incident has occurred than I would like to admit. However, I also feel humbled to be able to be at the injured workers side and if required assist their family during their recovery."

At the time Kathy established KCS, she was suffering from heavy burnout.



"I also have some chronic workplace injuries myself that I will need to manage for the rest of my life from working in the cement Industry for over seventeen years prior to getting involved in safety," she said. "It's one of the many reasons why I am so passionate about what I do."

For Kathy, Workplace Health and Safety is what we do every day to make sure everyone goes home in the same, or better physical and mental condition than when they came to work.



"I have strong belief that all workers can go home from work even better than when they arrive. In the words of Steve Jobs, 'To do great work you need to love what you do' and I genuinely love what I do and the amazing people I get to do it with."

To be eligible for the WHS Champion award an applicant needs to show a high level of WHS skill for an organisation in the WHS industry.

One of the many ways Kathy does this is by working as a WHS Business Partner with medium-sized civil contractors to assist with the on-site management of their projects' WHS requirements.



"I feel it is important that I continue to 'keep my boots in the trenches' and continuing to work with the teams on the ground," she said.

Kathy works with many clients, many of them small businesses, at her recently completed KCS headquarters in Thornton.



"I run regular networking nights that provide education on WHS topics and forums for discussion with guest speakers," she said.

Whilst her business is still young, Kathy is excited about what the next year will bring.

