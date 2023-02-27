Trainer Brad Elder quickly making his mark

Rising Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder scored a double at Newcastle on Monday to continue his strong start to 2023.
Elder drove Royal Apollo and Golden Lace, both recent additions, to first wins for he and his father Darren's operation.
Royal Apollo was second up for the Elders after finishing runner-up at Armidale. The six-year-old gelding, which came from Victoria, led and dominated on Monday for an 8.1m win in 1:56:5.
Golden Lace, a former Queenslander, bounced back from a last, after racing outside the lead, at Newcastle on Friday night to win third-up for Elder. The six-year-old mare led on Monday and held off Teak on the line before surviving a protest.
Elder said he expected both to win on Monday but he was surprised with the time and margin in Royal Apollo's victory.
Both pacers came via Aaron Bain Racing and Summit Bloodstock, who are supporting Elder early in his training career. Elder has more than 30 horses in work and has trained 11 winners already this year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
