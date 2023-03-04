Just going by the numbers alone, Don McLean has had a fantastic career. At age 77, the singer and songwriter who rose to fame on the power of one song, American Pie, is still going strong.
McLean's 50th Anniversary American Pie Australian & NZ tour covers 24 dates in April and May. He estimates it is his 20th tour of Australia, and says it will be his last.
Here is an edited version of our 23-minute telephone interview in mid-February.
Australia has been good for you?
I started touring the world immediately behind the American Pie album, and the albums I released on United Artists over in the Pacific Rim, every album I released was gold or platinum for a period of probably 10 or 15 years. So I had a very strong following... I probably did 20 tours of Australia and New Zealand, and I loved it. I'm looking really forward to coming there one more time.
What are the reasons you keep touring?
I just like knowing that I can really do what I do well. It makes me happy. And it's also almost like going to the gym. Because, I'll sing, it's not easy to do, it requires a lot of breath control. I actually thrive on touring. I've never been a big debaucher, you know with the drugs and booze and all that garbage. I've always enjoyed breathing. I use a lot of breath control. It makes me feel very good physically.
Does crowd want to singalong to your songs from the first chord you play?
People never really figured me out. They don't know what quite to make of me, 'cause I do so many different things. And they don't know what I'm' going to say. Cause I don't know what I'm going to say. It's kind of a fun thing... it's not like, these shows you do see where the audience is all stoked and ready to sing along with everything. They know they're going to have some big moments in the show, , but they maybe don't know quite how I'm going to get there. So it's that mental thing that is fun for them, trying to read my mind a little bit.
You have said your songs are like your children. Does that mean you have favourites and sometimes you don't play them the same way?
I try to play the songs and sing the songs in a way that enhances the way they were written. I find when an artist does stupid things with their songs that there so f- - - ing bored, that they are doing this. I'm not bored. Maybe I'm too dumb. I still love to play a piece of music the way it was written and try to make it beautiful. I'm looking for beauty, is what I'm really looking for.
American Pie - do you find you encounter it all the time?
The whole thing could have faded away decades away. But it's still right there all the time. The same with Vincent and other songs I've written and recorded. They're played all over the world every day. I think part of that is, the songs are unique, and they're not like other people's songs, and I don't sing like other people.
My hit songs are not really hit songs. A hit song is a certain kind, you know, country music has a lot of hit songs - they keep writing about baseball, and grandpa, the farm and all this crap, and that's a hit song. I write about George Reeves [Superman's Ghost] or Vincent. I write Crossroads or Winterwood. Or American Pie. They are all different. Yet, they all have one thread that connects them, which is my singing style.
The whole thing could have faded away decades away. But it's still right there all the time.- Don McLean on American Pie
I never thought I'd be looking back at 50 years of being in show business, I can tell you that. I had very low expectations for myself. I just wanted to make a living.
Do you think the America of today has changed from 1971 when American Pie was released?
America today is nothing like the America that American Pie was written in.
In those days, we were still idealistic. We believed in things - we believed in government, we believed in the church, we believed in school, we believed in the authority and dignity of people who were older and more experienced.
Today people are extremely materialistic and cynical about everything.
And, It's basically, there's so much going on that we should know about. And all we do is waste our time. We're being entertained to death almost. So many tv channels and so many radio stations and so much bullshit out there. And all the crap on the internet that everybody puts out there.
So we are really fiddling while Rome burns. That is a thought that comes to my mind a lot.
What do you think about Australia?
I really want to enjoy Australia, because it's so beautiful and the people are great. It's always bene a very positive experience. The funny thing about Australia. Sometimes I would do tours where I fly every day and I never had jet lag. I don't know why that was.
A state of mind perhaps?
.When I first came over, it was almost like Australia was a paradise that had been excluded from a lot of the negative problems that the United States was experiencing. We had a lot of turmoil - Vietnam, civil rights, riots, tear gas and German shepherds attacking people And I would come to Australia, and it was almost like heaven.
Maybe it's more of a Utopian place?
People always seemed cheerful in the old days when I would come over there. They didn't cry a lot about stuff. They'd have a get-over-it-and-let's-have-a-good-time type of attitude. I love that.
Unfortunately, America, I think everybody's in therapy in America.
Sounds like you are a good observer of the insanity. But you are a songwriter?
That's because I'm a ramblin' man. I've never had a job in my life. I never worked for anybody. I never took orders from anybody. I think what I wanna think. And I say what I wanna say. And write about it. And that's just the way it's always been.
The 50th Anniversary American Pie Australian tour: April 1 The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane; April 2 Kings Theatre, Caloundra; April 3 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba; April 5-7-8-9 Twin Towns. Gold Coast; April 12 C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour; April 14 Town Hall, Tamworth; April 15 Newcastle Concert Hall, Newcastle; April 16 Llweellyn Hall, Canberra; April 20 Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville; April 21 The Concourse, Chatswood; April 22 Sydney Coliseum, Rooty Hill; April 24 Wrest Point, Hobart; April 26 Princess Theatre, Launceston; April 28 Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong; April 29 The Palais, Melbourne; April 30 Costa Hall, Geelong.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.