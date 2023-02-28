The players tell us who to watch and teams to beat in NPLW NNSW 2023

Olympic midfielder Laura Hall (LH): We're looking good. We have really good depth in the squad. We've got three young girls who have come up from reserve grade that are fitting in well - Sophie McDonald, Sophie Walmsley and Rosie Copus. We've got some girls who have come across from Warners Bay who are doing really well. The core group remains the same but there's the addition of some youth and new players and that's going to be a healthy thing. Everyone is fighting for positions and there's just a bit more depth.