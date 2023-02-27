Newcastle Herald
Dickson Street closed at Wickham after large tree falls

Updated February 28 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:21am
A large tree has fallen in Wickham overnight, damaging a fence and causing the closure of a street off one of the main thoroughfares into Newcastle city.

