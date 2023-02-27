A large tree has fallen in Wickham overnight, damaging a fence and causing the closure of a street off one of the main thoroughfares into Newcastle city.
Police and State Emergency Service crews were called to the scene at Dickson Street, near the Hannell Street intersection, after the tree fell through a fence and across the road.
City of Newcastle workers were continuing to clear the mess about 7.30am on Tuesday.
Dickson Street is expected to remain closed for some time.
Newcastle is forecast to have light easterly winds on Tuesday, between 15 and 25km/h, before a chance of a thunderstorm returns on Wednesday.
