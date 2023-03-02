4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Beautifully designed with striking architectural features and open-plan living, this sprawling, two-storey family home with established gardens and leafy vistas is a peaceful inner-city retreat just 7 minutes from Merewether Beach.
The home showcases multiple living spaces serviced by a lift from the double garage. The upper level reveals an expansive kitchen, living and dining area with a balcony for alfresco dining.
There is a separate lounge area that leads to a timber deck surrounded by tiered gardens, while the generous master bedroom features a built-in robe and ensuite.
The lower level, elevated from the street, is multipurpose, showcasing a rumpus room, two robed bedrooms and a third bathroom, lending itself to a teenage retreat or guest quarters. There is a second balcony and covered timber deck, providing plenty of room to spread out.
Bordering Glenrock State Conservation Area with a new walking trail, cycleway, lookout or beach to explore every weekend, this is your opportunity to live an unparalleled lifestyle in a tranquil pocket of Newcastle's pristine coastline.
