HVTC putting people first - prioritising employee health and wellbeing

HVTC was recognised as a WHS Champion by SafeWork NSW in 2022. Picture supplied.

As a finalist in the Best Health and Wellbeing Program category in this year's Hunter Safety Awards, HVTC Group knows firsthand the benefits of introducing a Health and Wellbeing Program.

There is an irrefutable link between physical and mental health and its impact on employee participation, resilience, absenteeism, turnover and engagement. - Allyson Malloy, Group HR and Safety Manager, HVTC Group

In the last few years, HVTC Group has seen its employee engagement go from strength to strength because of its comprehensive Health and Wellbeing (H&W) Program, particularly during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the helm of Work, Health and Safety at HVTC is Allyson Malloy, Group HR and Safety Manager, who shares her insight into what makes a successful H&W Program and why all businesses should make their employee's health and wellbeing a priority.

What is HVTC's H&W Program?

Our H&W Program is all about contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of our employees and incorporates a suite of benefits, such as our Employee Assistance Program, Banking Program, and health and fitness benefits through our partnership with WHEREFIT. We coordinate various H&W initiatives throughout the year designed to encourage health, activity, engagement and connectedness, such as 'R U OK? Day' and National Safe Work Month. Our monthly H&W Newsletter 'connects the dots' between our initiatives and activities and includes important tips and information on related H&W topics.

How does HVTC determine what H&W initiatives to employ?

Our H&W Program is owned by a Committee of employee representatives from across the organisation. We wanted to ensure it felt like it was 'owned' and 'operated' by HVTC employees for HVTC employees. This empowering approach combined with the inherent alignment of activities with the wants and needs of our staff, has been key our H&W Program success.

Why do you think an employee-led approach works best?

For the Program to be successful it needs the buy-in of our employees, and who best to tell us how we can support them than the employees themselves. We knew we needed to make the Program collaborative and engaging, rather than a top-down approach, and so forming an employee-led committee just made sense. People love being able to share their ideas and seeing the results of their efforts. Ultimately, I think we all like to feel as though we are contributing to something greater than ourselves, in this case a supportive work culture that demonstrates that it's not just the employee who turns up from 9am to 5pm that matters, but the whole person.

Why should all businesses invest in the health and wellbeing of their employees?

There is an irrefutable link between physical and mental health and its impact on employee participation, resilience, absenteeism, turnover and engagement. Employees spend a huge portion of their lives at work which means that employers stand to make the biggest impact, and reap the biggest rewards, by investing in their people's overall wellbeing.



Our H&W Committee has become an important voice in our organisation, championing mental and physical health and challenging us all to invest in our own wellbeing.

