TENNIS star Jelena Dokic is headed to the Hunter as one of the headliners at Lake Macquarie's Women in Sport festival.
The former world number four tennis star, author and commentator will arrive in the region next week ahead of the event's Inspirational Breakfast on March 6, sharing stories of her success on the court and the accompanying struggles off it.
"It's an honour to have such a strong and successful sportswoman featuring this year," Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said.
The week-long festival begins on Saturday, offering newcomers and aspiring professionals a chance to explore new challenges.
A Try A Sport Day is scheduled for Speers Point Park on Sunday, with Hunter sporting organisations including the Newcastle Jets offering patrons a chance to give a new game a go.
"They'll be showcasing a range of sports, including cricket, rugby league, baseball, sailing, martial arts, mountain-biking, tennis and volleyball," Cr Fraser said.
"Then throughout the week of the festival, sporting groups across Lake Mac will be hosting introductory sessions and competitions to help girls and women get a better idea of what's on offer, and to build participation rates."
Singer Clare Bowditch will perform at the Warners Bay Theatre on March 8 with support from Hunter act Georgie Winchester.
A women in sport exhibition will take centre court at Charlestown Square on May 11.
"Our city continues to produce a wealth of female sporting talent, and we want to ensure we encourage and nurture that," Cr Fraser said.
"Sport builds confidence and fitness, it creates social bonds and it encourages teamwork, so anything we can do to build female participation has to be a good thing."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.