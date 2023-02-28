Newcastle Herald
Australian Transport Safety Bureau weighs up investigation of aborted Qantas flight from Melbourne to Newcastle

By Michael Parris
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:44pm
The Boeing 717 that was forced to abort its flight to Newcastle on Monday. Picture by Robert Myers

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is weighing up whether to investigate after a Newcastle-bound flight from Melbourne was forced to turn back and land at Tullamarine when pilots received a cockpit notification of a potential mechanical problem.

