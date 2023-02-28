BEKA Mikeltadze has scored two goals in the past three games but coach Arthur Papas wants more from the Jets' hired gun.
Mikeltadze converted from the penalty spot - sending Western United keeper Jamie Young the wrong way - to give the Jets a lifeline, before succumbing 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"He brings a lot into our game but I know he can do a lot better.- Arthur Papas
The Georgian striker also converted from the spot in the 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory to take his season tally to five - well short of the 13 goals he netted last season.
"It is a penalty and it's important he scores it," Papas said. "I want to see him get in positions to score goals in open play and in the box as well. That is something he has to focus on. He brings a lot into our game but I know he can do a lot better. He feels he can do a lot better as well. It is important that he scores goals and I think he can be in positions more."
Next is a trip across the Tasman to take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.
Mikeltadze had a leg injury and missed the Jets' 3-1 demolition over the Kiwis at home in round three.
The 25-year-old has fired 33 shots, the most of any Newcastle player, with 11 on target.
"Strikers are going to score goals when the supply is there," Papas said. "The supply has to improve - the way we create opportunities for him. He has to be always concentrating on making space in the box, when space is a premium."
The Jets have netted 21 goals in 18 games - only Melbourne Victory (20) and Brisbane (15) have fewer. The lack of output is not due to a lack of endeavour.
Manabu Saito has been a spark off the bench and s pushing for a starting spot.
"There was not any part of that game where I questioned the mentality of the group," Papas said after the Western defeat. "At. 2-0. 2-1, 3-1 .. they always had the intent to keep pushing, not give up and support each other. The mentality is strong. There is no question about that. We just have to get better."
