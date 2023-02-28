Newcastle Herald
Trainer Sam Kavanagh looks again to fresh approach with Aramayo at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh. Picture by Simone De Peak

Local trainer Sam Kavanagh expects another bold run at home from Aramayo when fresh on Friday in the group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m).

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

