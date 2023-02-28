Trainer Sam Kavanagh looks again to fresh approach with Aramayo at Newcastle

Local trainer Sam Kavanagh expects another bold run at home from Aramayo when fresh on Friday in the group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m).
Aramayo, second topweight at 55.5 kilograms, will take his place when acceptances close on Wednesday and Kavanagh was hopeful of a handy barrier in the quality handicap, previously known as the Newmarket.
To be ridden by Newcastle-based Welshman Ash Morgan, Aramayo comes into the race off an eight-week freshen up and one trial.
He was eighth last start in the Magic Millions Shoot Out (2020m) quality handicap at Doomben on New Year's Eve after three strong runs in his first preparation for Kavanagh. They included a first-up fifth in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) at Newcastle and a fourth in the $2 million The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick. On Christmas Eve, he was second in the listed Bernborough (1600m) at Doomben.
"First-up last prep was 1300 in The Hunter and I thought he was really bold when fifth," Kavanagh said.
"He's always run well at Newcastle, he was fourth in this race last year, fifth in The Hunter and he won the Spring Stakes here as a three-year-old.
"This is 100 metres more than The Hunter and he still retains some fitness from the summer. He gets the blinkers on, Ash goes on and he's run well for him before.
"He's never a horse that you strongly tip because he always puts in, but he doesn't win often. But he's certainly very bright and happy and we think he'll run a bold race."
Kavanagh will look to the Muswellbrook and Scone Cups after the race in search of Big Dance qualification.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
