SPANISH-BACKED wind farm proponent BlueFloat Energy has split with its previous partner and announced a new proposal for a floating offshore wind farm off the Hunter coast.
BlueFloat's country manager Nick Sankey said yesterday that the company had been working on a proposal known as the Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project, but this was now being developed independently by its former partner, Energy Estate.
Mr Sankey said the new Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project was designed to have an installed capacity of 1.75 gigawatts.
"BlueFloat Energy is extremely excited about the latest addition to our growing list of offshore wind projects in Australia," Mr Sankey said.
He said Energy Minister Chris Bowen's announcement last week of a 450-square kilometre Hunter offshore wind zone opened the way for firms such as BlueFloat to apply for a "feasibility licence", once the boundaries of the zone were finalised.
This process was already under way in the 700-square kilometre Gippsland offshore zone, with applications for licences open until April 23.
BlueFloat Energy CEO Carlos Martin said the company had a long-term commitment to Australasian projects.
"BlueFloat Energy hopes that through collaboration with government at all levels, industry, communities and other offshore wind proponents, it can create a lasting impact on Australia's transition and cement the nation's position as a clean energy superpower," Mr Martin said.
Mr Sankey said the BlueFloat proposal did not need subsidies to operate, but he said governments around the world were offering "revenue guarantees" to operators to assist in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable power.
He said there was potentially room for more than one operator to build an offshore wind farm within the Hunter zone.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
