A BROADMEADOW hub designed to drive education and job opportunities through the $835 million John Hunter Hospital redevelopment is open.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the connectivity centre, opened on Tuesday and operated by Multiplex Constructions, would help boost skills in the region.
"We know unemployment can be an issue for people in regional areas like Newcastle, Maitland, Morisset and Cessnock, and access to appropriately qualified candidates can also be a challenge for employers," he said.
"The Connectivity Centre is a free service that aims to bridge that gap.
"This is a place where local employers, government agencies, training firms and community groups can come together to create some real, long-term solutions for people disadvantaged through unemployment in this community."
The state's regional health minister, Bronnie Taylor, said the centre would have a particular focus on mentoring female high school students.
"This is a fantastic program that supports the participation of young women in all aspects of the construction industry and links them to future employment opportunities," she said.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said specialist employment and training groups would operate from the centre.
"This is a great opportunity for local job seekers as the centre will assist with training and new skills to support a career in construction on the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct project or with other local employers," Mr Martin said.
The state government says the hospital redevelopment will create about 1500 direct jobs, with 800 workers expected on site during the peak of construction.
The government has pledged about 70 per cent of the work "will be supported by local businesses throughout the Hunter".
The precinct is due for completion in 2026.
