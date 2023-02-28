FORMER Newcastle Knight Pasami Saulo joined the Canberra Raiders for more opportunities and the tearaway prop's wish has been granted after Josh Papali'i succumbed to a calf injury.
Papali'i received treatment to his troublesome calf at training on Monday, which was bandaged during his media duties. While he was confident he would be able to play, he has not recovered in time for the Townsville trip.
Papali'i's omission has opened the door Saulo to start in his place, with hooker Danny Levi also set to make his Raiders debut in the season-opener.
Bruising young forward Ata Mariota has been given the nod for a "real debut", named on the bench with fellow big men Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh, adding extra muscle in Papali'i's absence.
"It creates an even bigger challenge [not having Papali'i]," coach Ricky Stuart said. "But it's a matter of other people doing the job. For Pasami and Ata, they have got an opportunity now so it's about them filling the jumper and making sure they perform.
"It's Ata's second game, but his real debut because he was dragged up out of second grade late in his first game.
"Then Pasami having this opportunity to debut at his new club is wonderful."
Papali'i had glowing reviews of Saulo in pre-season, saying the 24-year-old brought some much-needed "mongrel" to their next generation of forwards.
And it will certainly be needed when the Raiders face a fearsome Cowboys pack on Saturday.
"You've got Emre Guler, who has been there for a few years and is looking good, Corey Horsburgh, and Pasami as well coming down from Newcastle who adds a bit of mongrel," Papali'i said. "He carries strong and doesn't take a backward step to anyone."
Tom Starling will rotate with Levi on the interchange, pushing fellow rake Zac Woolford out of the NRL squad, and Corey Harawira-Naera will start at lock.
The Raiders will be without first-choice fullback Xavier Savage for the first couple of rounds after he suffered a broken jaw in their Bulldogs trial.
Sebastian Kris has been greenlit to wear the No.1 jersey, with Jordan Rapana on the wing, and Harley Smith-Shields will make a welcomed return at left-centre.
"He'll do a great job," Stuart said of Kris. "I've got all the faith in the world in him. I know he's really excited about the opportunity of playing at one.
"Harley coming back from that knee injury, that shows where hard work gets you. He's been very resilient and professional towards his rehabilitation. This time last year he was looking at his operation, not a round one game, so I'm really pleased for Harley."
Levi arrived in Canberra after being released by Huddersfield to return to Australia and be closer to family.
In pre-season the 112-game NRL veteran has impressed Stuart and having worked his way into the starting lineup, it's fulfilled the 26-year-old's goal to get back to the "pinnacle" of rugby league.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
