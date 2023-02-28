Newcastle Herald
NRL 2023: Former Knight handed tough assignment for Raiders debut

By James Gardiner
February 28 2023 - 6:30pm
Canberra's Josh Papalii talks with the club's medical staff after hurting his calf at training. The front-rower will miss the round-one clash with the Cowboys. Picture by Keegan Carroll

FORMER Newcastle Knight Pasami Saulo joined the Canberra Raiders for more opportunities and the tearaway prop's wish has been granted after Josh Papali'i succumbed to a calf injury.

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

