Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/The Weekender
Photos

Lily Ray captures a home birth experience through her camera lens

By Lily Ray
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The doula provides a steady flow of cool, wet cloths.

I watched the midwife's face throughout the night as she transitioned between knitting, resting, massaging, performing acupuncture, checking dilation and fetal heartrate. Calm, knowing, confident, radiating strength and experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cover Stories
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.