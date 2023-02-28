Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter trio win through to Port Stephens Pro finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippa Anderson. Picture WSL

Philippa Anderson, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman will carry Hunter hopes into finals day of the Port Stephens Pro after commanding wins on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.