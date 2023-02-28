Hunter trio win through to Port Stephens Pro finals

Philippa Anderson, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman will carry Hunter hopes into finals day of the Port Stephens Pro after commanding wins on Tuesday.
The trio made the quarter-final stage of the 1000-point qualifying series event at Birubi Beach as the runs of Mike Clayton-Brown, Madison Poole and Jasmine Sampson came to an end.
Stretton, on his home break, won his men's round of 32 heat with a 13.33 two-wave total. Clayton-Brown (9.93) was third and eliminated in the same heat. Stretton then posted 12.33 in the last 16 round to again win and progress.
Liackman was second in the men's round of 32 heat but then earned an impress 14.44 in the next round to win through.
Anderson easily won her women's round of 16 heat with a score of 13.2 before Poole and Sampson were last in theirs with fives.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
