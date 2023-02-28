The state's local government department met with Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath on Tuesday to discuss key election priorities ahead of the state poll later this month.
The council released a statement Tuesday afternoon which mentioned as a priority, among other issues, addressing a state waste management levy paid by council intended to incentivise waste generators to reduce the amount of the city's waste that ends up in landfill.
A 2020 performance audit by the NSW Auditor-General found the levy had helped reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill, but the state spends only around a third of the revenue raised from it on waste and environmental programs.
The audit report also concluded that while funding programs off the back of the levy had supported increases in recycling rates, they were not guided by a clear strategy for investment in waste infrastructure.
The City has called for the entirety of the levy to be re-invested in local recycling facilities and landfill diversion programs, among other waste infrastructure investments.
Council also raised the lack of housing supply and affordability pressures, its statement said, and noted its accelerated DA system which it claimed could "streamline and accelerate determinations".
Both the council and Local Government NSW have released key priorities documents highlighting the critical issues facing the local government sector.
The council's document calls for state support to re-develop Hunter Park to the tune of $500 million - a project that is listed on the Infrastructure Australia Priority List and Greater Newcastle Metropolitan Plan; $21 million and an allowance to undertake offshore sand dredging to address catastrophic erosion on Stockton Beach; state commitments to address flooding threats at Wallsend; and expansion of the Newcastle light rail amid tumbling patronage numbers revealed in January, among other issues.
The Department's own Election Priorities document does not identify specific projects, though lists broad themes of planning, housing affordability, environment and roads and infrastructure funding advocacy as key issues going to the polls toward the end of March.
Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley said the meeting was "productive".
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
