While neither Anthony Albanese or Jim Chalmers would admit they had been considering what would effectively be a $3 million superannuation balance cap in the May budget that seems to be a fair assumption.
It is hard to argue the self-inflicted pain and own goals Labor has endured over the past 10 days were justified by Tuesday's announcement of a policy that won't take effect until after the next election.
After more than a week of being accused of breaking repeated promises not to introduce changes to superannuation in this term Mr Albanese has reined in his Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer.
The government not only gave the Opposition numerous free kicks in recent days, it also handed Peter Dutton and Angus Taylor a club to hit it over the head with until 2025.
That is if the Coalition does take up the fight on behalf of the 0.5 per cent of the population affected in the hope they will be seen as defending the retirement funds of ordinary folk. Who is wedging whom is a question being asked among pundits.
But given what happened as a result of Labor's planned assaults on negative gearing and dividend imputation in 2019, does Mr Albanese really want the next election to be fought on retirement savings?
Tuesday's announcement that cabinet approved an increase in the tax rate on super balances above $3 million from 15 per cent to 30 per cent, but that the policy would go to the next election, is reminiscent of the way John Howard managed introducing the GST.
You can't be accused of breaking an election promise if you announce a policy but then say you won't introduce it before taking it to the people.
The key difference between this and the GST is that the Albanese government's proposal does little to address the structural deficit the Treasurer claims to be so concerned about. In the event the policy is rolled out in 2025 the changes will only collect an additional $2 billion in their first year of operation.
John Howard, on the other hand, was embarking on the most significant reform of the tax system since before World War II.
If the Albanese government is truly serious about budget repair and inflation there are obvious options that that would bring in far more cash while reining in consumer spending.
The first would be a targeted - and possibly short term - increase in the GST. What's needed is a package that would target discretionary spending on travel, restaurant dining, holiday accommodation, luxury consumer goods and the like.
This would have a far greater effect on those without mortgages whose spending has not dropped off, and is driving up inflation, than on those on struggle street who are battling soaring food prices and rents.
The other, though longer term, option would be to end the "will they, won't they" guessing game on the stage-three tax cuts.
Scrapping these would send a message the government is committed to bringing the budget back into balance rather than just tinkering around the edges.
This has not been Labor's finest hour since last May. It has reminded people of the economic policies that cost Bill Shorten the 2019 election.
While only older Australians would have been affected directly, their children and grandchildren didn't want them to be mugged by the government.
That was, in part, due to self-interest. Millions of younger Australians expect to be the ultimate beneficiaries of their parents' accumulated assets.
So why did the government pick a brawl on retirement savings in the first place? Given its mixed messaging, people are entitled to ask if Labor knows its own mind on this issue.
