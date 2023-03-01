Lake Macquarie can't just lurch from one environmental shock to next

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said spills like the Newstan one "were once more common" and there were "legacy problems that need fixing". An EPA spokesperson said water samples had been taken and the authority was working with Centennial to find the source and cause of the discharge, while the company said "unprecedented heavy rains" last week had contributed and it was co-operating with authorities after reporting the incident immediately. As Lismore can attest after its horror year, the days of relying on rainfall to arrive regularly within accepted parameters might be behind us.