Comment

Editorial: Lake Macquarie can't just lurch from one environmental shock to next

By Editorial
March 2 2023 - 8:00am
LAKE Macquarie is certainly keeping representatives from the NSW Environment Proctection Agency busy. While residents continue to await answers on the cause that sparked the Mannering Park fish kill earlier this year, investigators are examining the circumstances around a discharge from Centennial Coal's Newstan mine that turned LT Creek black.

