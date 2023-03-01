Phase one of the redevelopment of Merewether's Beach Hotel will be completed in April when an old-school kiosk called Larrie's opens to the public.
Hotelier Glenn Piper says the hole-in-the-wall kiosk on the ground floor will be "reminiscent of the classic local milk bars of the '70s and '80s" and serve "modern twists on Aussie beach staples".
The menu will include prawn toast (school prawns on white bread with sesame and chipotle ketchup); BBQ jumbo prawn skewers with coriander butter; salt and pepper squid; barramundi wings; corn ribs sprinkled with chilli salt and pepper; and a signature fish burger.
"It's a real nostalgic take but fresh and local produce will be used throughout the whole menu," Piper explained.
"There are 16 seats inside plus takeaway, and the idea is you grab your food and take it back to the beach to enjoy."
The name - Larrie's - is "inspired by the Aussie larrikin". Sandy feet are welcome.
Designed in collaboration with architects EJE Interiors, Larrie's has taken cues from the classic Australian takeaway and bottle shops of decades past and paired them with an aesthetic representative of Merewether's surfing culture - think vintage brown and mustard tiled bars and aluminium-edged laminate countertops, checkerboard floors, retro-style fridges and, of course, that beach view.
Piper is shaping the future of the Beach Hotel with one eye fixed firmly on its past. He bought the multi-level corner hotel in May 2022, keenly aware of both its history and its importance to the local community. An avid surfer who spent many a summer holiday as a boy visiting family in Merewether, Piper has consulted with the community by way of surveys and in-depth conversation and says he has an understanding of what people want - and expect - from the hotel's next chapter.
"The hotel is more than just its Art Deco architecture and iconic views," he said.
"We want it to be a homage to the medley of cultures that have shaped this storied place - the friends and the family, the surf and the city, the nostalgic and the modern - all under one roof where everyone is welcome."
Due to the significance and scale of the venue, Piper and his team are taking a gradual approach to the refurbishment. The second phase, set for late 2023, will be the revitalised ground floor including its expansive main bar, as well as the introduction of a new coastal dining experience on the first floor.
