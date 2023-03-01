Piper is shaping the future of the Beach Hotel with one eye fixed firmly on its past. He bought the multi-level corner hotel in May 2022, keenly aware of both its history and its importance to the local community. An avid surfer who spent many a summer holiday as a boy visiting family in Merewether, Piper has consulted with the community by way of surveys and in-depth conversation and says he has an understanding of what people want - and expect - from the hotel's next chapter.