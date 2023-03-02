4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Flaunting a front-row view over vibrant Dixon Park beach, this home offers a brilliant contemporary lifestyle.
Positioned mere footsteps to iconic Merewether Beach (rated number one best city beaches nationally in 2018) and claiming a prestigious Berner Street address, this architect-designed sanctuary is unmatched for quality and detail.
Designed by EJE Architects, this masterpiece of design draws inspiration from its coastal surroundings.
It is set over two levels and showcases four bedrooms, four bathrooms (including two ensuites), a series of statement living zones inside and out, a dedicated home office, and an inground swimming pool.
Every luxury has been included to elevate this spectacular home into a class of its own.
A comprehensive list of features includes C-bus home automation, marble highlights, a kitchenette in the massive ground-floor family room, built-in cabinetry with Venetian plaster feature, HIK vision doorbell, zoned reverse-cycle commercial air-conditioning, and a gas fireplace for cosy nights in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.