WESTS will likely be without marquee player Blake MacDonald for the T20 Summer Bash finals series after the St George batsman replaced Newcastle's Jason Sangha in the NSW squad.
The top-ranked Rosellas have been drawn to meet reigning champions Charlestown in the second semi at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday (1:30pm).
MacDonald scored 39 runs off 27 balls as Wests cruised past Suburban Districts in quarters at Harker Oval last weekend.
However, the Canberra product now has commitments with the Blues in Albury from Thursday for a season-ending Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria.
Fresh off back-to-back Second XI centuries and an unbeaten 177 against the touring West Indies earlier this summer, uncapped MacDonald could make his first-class debut.
MacDonald, Ollie Davies and all-rounder Jack Edwards mark three changes for winless NSW. Vice-captain Sangha was dropped while Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis have been rested.
Day four of the match doubles up with T20 Summer Bash play-offs.
Nick Stapleton, also from St George, is likely available for Wests while Joseph Price returns from an Aussie over-40 tour.
Hamilton-Wickham and City are pitted against one another in Sunday's opening semi (10am) at No.1.
Winners advance to the title decider (5pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
