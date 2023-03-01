Newcastle Herald
Rosellas lose marquee Blake MacDonald for T20 Summer Bash finals series, replaces Newcastle's Jason Sangha in NSW squad

By Josh Callinan
March 1 2023 - 7:30pm
Wests marquee player Blake MacDonald. Picture by James Croucher

WESTS will likely be without marquee player Blake MacDonald for the T20 Summer Bash finals series after the St George batsman replaced Newcastle's Jason Sangha in the NSW squad.

