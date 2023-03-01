Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cardiff-Boolaroo's mid-season turnaround a virtual mirror image, clocking 33 points in last six appearances

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 1 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff-Boolaroo's mid-season turnaround a virtual mirror image

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO have completed quite the mid-season turnaround, so much so, results now virtually mirror each other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.