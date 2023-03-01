Cardiff-Boolaroo's mid-season turnaround a virtual mirror image

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO have completed quite the mid-season turnaround, so much so, results now virtually mirror each other.
Disregarding a wash-out first up, CBs have played 11 matches - one tie locked in between five losses and five wins.
They opened the 2022-23 campaign with a handful of defeats, mainly 50-over affairs before being outrighted by Wallsend.
But a tie with Toronto at Ron Hill Oval on December 3, finishing 191 each on the last ball of the day, seemed to spark something.
CBs have since recorded five consecutive victories in two-day encounters, starting with reigning champions Stockton, and moved from the bottom of the competition ladder to seventh on 38 points.
They're the only side not to drop a game post Christmas.
CBs can't make the semis, even if they continue the current streak against fourth-ranked City at Pasterfield Sports Complex in the last round.
However, although theoretical, the club would be sitting second on a table based purely on the longer format.
* NEWCASTLE captain Harry Campbell led by example at Pasterfield on Sunday, the left-arm orthodox spinner taking 4-19 from eight overs. He was named player of the final as the hosts beat Parramatta by 114 runs, adding the under-16 State Challenge title to a Bradman Cup crown from earlier this year.
* BELMONT'S Toby Gray helped Northern Districts overcome Sydney University in NSW Premier Cricket's 50-over decider on Sunday. NDs scored 6-262 and dismissed Uni eight runs short with two balls left.
MORE IN SPORT:
