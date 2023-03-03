A winner 90 years in the making

For Evelyn Attard to say that this was the best night of her life is some sort of statement. It puts that night at Wentworth Park greyhounds ahead of the previous 32,873 nights.
Evelyn was at the track to celebrate turning 90 the day before, and her grandson Ray Morcomb had helped organised to make this a memorable evening for his nanna.
"My Nanna is so old school and headstrong and very independent and she said 'I don't want any party, or any celebration, please don't make a fuss'," Ray explained.
"That's Nanna, all about giving to others, and she doesn't do anything for herself. She lives for her great grandchildren, she gives everything, and never, and I mean never, asks for a thing.
"Nanna has always been involved with greyhounds. Her father bred and raced greyhounds, and my Pop Johnny who passed away more than 10 years ago now, he was the dog trainer, but my Nanna did all the heavy lifting and she was the one who truly, truly loved the dogs.
"She put decades upon decades working within the greyhound industry whelping, rearing, training and even taking care of the old, retired race dogs and broods. They literally got nothing out of it. They just didn't have much luck.
"A few years ago [GRNSW's] Mark Duclos had organised for Nanna to meet [legendary racecaller] Paul Ambrosoli who was like a hero to her, and I told Nanna that I was going to take her out to the dogs for her birthday as Mark had organised a couple of betting vouchers for us."
Unbeknown to Evelyn, it was a bit more than betting vouchers. A special night was planned and race three on the card was the Happy 90th Birthday Nanna Evelyn.
"The whole family were blown away by the night," Ray said.
"It was a 10 out of 10. My mum and dad were there, my brother, my sister-in-law, my wife, my son and my Nanna's other two great-grandchildren were all there. It was amazing. All the staff came over and made sure she was OK, and wished her happy birthday.
"She said to me, 'Ray this is the best night of my life. I've never ever felt so important. I feel like I'm floating on air'. She was completely overwhelmed."
Evelyn and Johnny had some success with their greyhounds but the one thing which eluded them was a winner in town.
"One night they had a dog lead into the straight and got pinched on the line. Their dog was called My Price and the bitch that ran him down was called Queen Of Labour. I remember this as Pop would replay the race over and over, on the old VHS tapes," Ray said.
After hearing of Evelyn's story leading trainers Jodie and Andy Lord were so touched they offered to give at no cost, Evelyn a 50 per cent share in one of their pups which will race in the next four to six weeks, and as Andy said, 'You can tell Evelyn she will be getting her Wentworth Park winner'."
Ray was stunned by the generosity.
"What an amazing gesture. I don't know the Lords but what a wonderful thing to do. Nanna couldn't comprehend that they would do that," Ray said.
"I guess it just shows what people in this sport are all about."
When that elusive Wenty winner does come, maybe that night will usurp this one as Evelyn's best night ever.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
