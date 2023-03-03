New welfare plan to reduce race injuries

An injury reduction action plan will be implemented across the industry following a two-day summit of NSW greyhound racing leaders in Bathurst recently.
Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW), the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC), the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association, and Greyhound Clubs NSW held a two-day summit aiming to further improve the welfare of racing greyhounds.
"The summit has been valuable in sharing information between key industry groups and getting the right people in the room to pool their knowledge and experience," chief commissioner of GWIC, Alby Taylor, said.
"These two days have been a great success, and seen the industry commit to a Race Injury Reduction Plan that has been collectively agreed upon by all industry representatives at the summit."
The action plan includes: pilots of double arm lures and preferential box draws, a pilot of GWIC veterinarians attending trials, education for trainers in relation to injury prevention and treatment, new procedure of clearance to return to racing following long layoff due to injury, and research into other race injury causes.
"The summit has delivered on a number of actions that will support the upcoming work of GRNSW, which focuses on the safety of racing. The measures contained within the action plan are in addition to GRNSW's plan to upgrade many tracks across the state over the next 12 months," GRNSW CEO, Rob Macaulay, said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.