Regional, rural hospital parking to go free if NSW government re-elected

MAITLAND hospital patients and their families may find themselves with one less thing to worry about if a government election promise comes to fruition.
The NSW Coalition government on Wednesday pledged to make parking free for patients, staff and visitors at public hospitals across rural and regional NSW.
John Hunter Hospital's metropolitan classification would exclude it in the plan.
Maitland Hospital, where parking is free for four hours then paid, would become entirely free.
The promise comes the same day health statistics showed Maitland and John Hunter hospitals took longer to treat emergency patients than the NSW average in the December 2022 quarter.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the promise would make life more affordable in the regions.
"People in regional communities often travel longer distances as part of everyday life including when they need to visit a hospital," he said.
"The last thing patients, their loved ones and staff need is to carry the extra burden of forking out money to park when they arrive - especially when they don't pay for parking elsewhere in that community.
"Parking at many regional health services is already free, but under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government, it will remain free and anywhere that is paid will revert to being free from July 1."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said while it's commonplace for Sydney residents to pay for parking, it's a different story in regional NSW.
"While we are investing in more and more public transport in our regions, driving is often the only option for many when it comes to visiting our nearest and dearest in hospital," Mrs Taylor said.
"That's why the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has announced a number of sensible, targeted initiatives that ease the specific cost of living pressures faced by people in rural and regional NSW."
The state election is on Saturday March 25.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
