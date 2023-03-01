Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights rookie Krystian Mapapalangi set for shoulder surgery, facing 'months' on the sidelines

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle have been dealt a blow on the eve of their season-opener with gun rookie Krystian Mapapalangi set to be sidelined for "months" due to a shoulder injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.