JAUSHUA Sotirio is embracing another chance to bring down his former club as the Newcastle Jets continue their A-League finals push following "a bad day at the office".
Sotirio, having been part of every game so far, will travel with the Jets to New Zealand ahead of this weekend's clash against the Phoenix in Wellington.
The 27-year-old, who played three seasons at Wellington before landing in Newcastle in 2022-23, provided an assist during a 3-1 victory for the Jets over Phoenix at home on October 22.
Sotirio, debuting at Western Sydney almost a decade ago, wouldn't even mind going one better and finding the back of the net across the Tasman on Saturday.
"We'll keep doing some video analysis, see what their weaknesses are and, I know sort of how they play so, try to exploit them," Sotirio said after training in Maitland on Wednesday.
"You always enjoy coming up against your former team, just a bit of extra adrenaline and I'm looking forward to it.
"I'm ready to go, firing and hopefully I get a goal against my old side."
Unlike last time against Wellington, Sotirio won't be joined by fellow Jets recruits from Phoenix - Reno Piscopo (adductor injury) and James McGarry (mid-season transfer to Central Coast).
The A-League stakes have also increased dramatically since then, with only 10 points separating second to last on the competition ladder and just eight rounds remaining.
Fifth-placed Wellington (25 points) and seventh-placed Newcastle (24) find themselves in the middle of all that, one point between them on either side of the top six.
"They [Phoenix] are having a good season so far. It's a very tight league at the moment, anything can happen," Sotirio said.
"Every point is crucial so every game we have to go in with confidence and get momentum going into finals."
The Jets rocketed up the rankings over the last month, collecting 12 points from six outings (three wins, three draws).
However, that unbeaten streak was snapped last weekend, upset 3-1 by Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"We had six on the row undefeated and we've given up that momentum, but we just had a bad day at the office. Now we need to regroup and focus on this weekend," he said.
Sotirio has two goals and three yellow cards to his name from 18 appearances for the Jets.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
