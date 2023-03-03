They're an odd couple.
The Kalyn Ponga we've come to know: relaxed, laid-back and carefree.
Jackson Hastings, he's intense, passionate and not afraid to share his view.
But they say opposites attract, and maybe that's why Newcastle's latest set of halves have hit it off.
"It's just walking comedy, really," Hastings told the Newcastle Herald of he and Ponga's bond.
"I could say 'boo' and Kalyn could be in stitches.
"He thinks I'm the funniest man in the world. I don't know why, I've got the worst sense of humour.
"But it's been good, he's relaxed me a little bit in terms of football and given me a different approach, but I also feel like I've brought an intensity that he's thrived off at training that maybe he hasn't had before.
"Yin and yang, that's probably the best way to describe it."
Ponga feels much the same. "That is true. He is a cracker of a bloke and ... I do laugh at most things he says," the Knights co-captain said.
"We've gelled well.
"He's that big voice and I'm probably more calm than he is. We've got the same mindset, I guess our delivery is just different. But we need that voice in the team, every team needs a big voice and we're lucky we have him."
How Hastings and Ponga settle into their roles as halfback and five-eighth, respectively, and combine as playmakers will likely have significant bearing on where Newcastle finish this season.
After 97 NRL games, all but six of them at fullback, Ponga has moved to five-eighth - a switch he tried but former Knights coach Nathan Brown aborted after three rounds of the 2019 season.
Hastings arrived at Newcastle in November having made 63 NRL and 75 Super League appearances.
At 27, he and Ponga, 25 this month, appear ideally placed in their respective careers to form a solid combination for years to come.
Hastings has enjoyed his time so much already at the Knights, that he envisions a long-term partnership. He is signed until the end of 2025, Ponga a further two years.
"I can only learn from him," Hastings said. "He has done a fair bit more than what I have in the game, but I've been around for a little bit longer too, so he's taken little parts from me.
"So it's worked well and as a person, he's a champion. I would do anything for him.
"Hopefully it turns into a six, seven-year partnership that we can build on, like Matty and Joey and people like that who have been here and built combinations for the test of time."
Inspired by those Knights of yesteryear, Hastings and Ponga have spoken about what it would be like to win a premiership and end Newcastle's 22-year title drought.
"Hopefully we can bring a trophy back like they did. We talk about it all the time," Hastings revealed.
"We text each other some funny stuff, [but] we send each other some serious stuff. He's up for it.
"He's a great kid and he wants to do well.
"The supporters just need to get behind him and back him and he'll lead this club to hopefully something great."
Before they can consider vying for trophies, the talented duo must learn how to get the best out of themselves, each other and the players around them each week.
"It's a combination and a connection that we're not going to get right straight away, but I am excited to build upon it and see what we can do," Ponga said.
"He's played at the top level for a long time now. He's very demanding on the field and he frees me up."
Hastings is prepared to walk before they run.
"I'm looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. Obviously it's not going to be all smooth sailing," he said.
"People have wrote us off already, which is brilliant. Being the underdog is something that I kind of like, so hopefully we can prove them all wrong this year."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
