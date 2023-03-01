Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether surfer Philippa Anderson runner-up in 2023 Port Stephens Pro

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippa Anderson on Wednesday. Picture World Surf League

Merewether's Philippa Anderson finished runner-up in the Port Stephens Pro after losing a tight women's final to Sunshine Coast surfer Holly Williams at Birubi beach on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.