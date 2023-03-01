Merewether's Philippa Anderson finished runner-up in the Port Stephens Pro after losing a tight women's final to Sunshine Coast surfer Holly Williams at Birubi beach on Wednesday.
Anderson held the lead for the majority of the final but patience paid off for Williams, who hit the front in the last five minutes then consolidated with a heat-high 6.77-point ride on the last wave of the title decider.
Anderson posted a two-wave score of 11.70 to Williams' 13.34 in the 1000-point qualifying series contest's final.
The 31-year-old natural-footer had earlier won both her quarter-final and semi-final to line up a showdown with Williams.
Anderson produced a comfortable 5.14-point quarter-final victory over Raya Campbell before defeating Tru Starling by the smallest of margins - 0.30 of a point - in the semi-final.
Williams now heads to Maroubra as defending champion at that event.
Josh Stretton (10.13), on his home break, finished in third place after going down to Byron Bay's Soli Bailey (12.70) in the men's semi-finals.
Bailey went on to claim the men's crown, beating Ty Richardson in a thrilling final. Richardson took the lead midway through the championship decider, posting the highest single wave score of the event with an 8.14-point ride.
But Bailey found a winning wave with 30 seconds left to post a two-wave heat score of 14.57 to Richardson's 14.50.
Hunter surfer Jordy Liackman (10.23) finished fifth after bowing out to Richardson (11.90) in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
