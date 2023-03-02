What's on in this year's Newcastle's Fringe Festival

Kali Girl : A Love Story with a Dead Ending is set in a futuristic world where it's possible to take a test to predict the exact day of a person's death, thus, dividing society into two: those destined for a short life, 'Kalis', and the 'Long-Lifers'. What happens when Heath and Kitty fall in love and one of them has only five years to live? It features the live band - 'Band of Kalis' - and demonic dance. The show, written and directed by Ana Louisa Davis, is at Brunker Community Theatre on March 16 at 9pm, March 17 at 9pm, March 18 at 7.30pm, and March 19 at 1.30pm.