A MAN has been handed additional charges in relation to a large commercial drug supply investigation.
In May 2022, Strike Force Wandarri was established to investigate the alleged supply and manufacture of methylamphetamine on the Central Coast.
Since this time seven people have been arrested and charged with drug-related offences. They all remain before the courts.
As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force detectives executed six search warrants at homes in Terrigal, Gosford, Erina, Wamberal, and Swan Bay, on Thursday December 15, 2022.
During the warrants, police seized a number of items including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones. All items were seized for further forensic examination.
As a result a 33-year-old man was arrested at a Terrigal home and charged with an unrelated matter. He remains on conditional bail to next appear at Gosford Local Court on Thursday.
Following further investigations, including forensic analysis of the items seized from the Terrigal home, the same man attended Gosford Police Station shortly after 9am Wednesday where he was arrested and charged with four additional offences, including supply commercial and large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Gosford Local Court on Wednesday.
Investigations under Strike Force Wandarri are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the supply and manufacture of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
