Man charged with large commercial drug supply offences on the Central Coast

Updated March 1 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:42pm
During search warrants in 2022, police seized a number of items including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones.

A MAN has been handed additional charges in relation to a large commercial drug supply investigation.

