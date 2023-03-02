THERE were moments during the recording of Collector's EP Pacing The Perimeter that Jason Campbell and his mates were almost arrested.
As an experimental electronic artist, Campbell is used to seeking out unusual locations to collect field recordings for his music. Pacing The Perimeter saw the Novocastrian visit often-maligned industrial sites such as the former BHP Steelworks, the Port Waratah Coal Terminal and the disused Wangi Wangi Power Station.
"It does take some hopping fences and some clambering through parts and being a bit sketchy if security is gonna turn up," Campbell said.
"At the Wangi Power Station they [my friends] got arrested but weren't charged. There were other lads who were smashing up the place and there was a bit of a mistaken identity-type situation, but it was all fine."
Pacing The Perimeter is a pulsating work of abrasive and austere sounds that Campbell manipulates into a web of electronic distortion and tension.
It follows on from an extensive back catalogue of experimental music Campbell has released over more than a decade under the names Collector and J. Campbell.
Collector is used for his heavier industrial techno, while J. Campbell features more subdued ambient compositions.
His work has also been released internationally through foreign labels Vaagner (Germany), Strange Rules (UK), Summer Isle (Canada) and Steel City Dance Discs (UK), which is owned by London-based Novocastrian star producer Jordon Alexander (Mall Grab).
Campbell composes his music on hardware - synthesizers, drum machines, effects, samples, and various acoustic instrumentation - and not computers.
At the heart of his exploration of sound is the belief that music can be found anywhere, if you're listening.
"When you put a set of headphones on and wander out anywhere you start to realise how interesting these sounds and textures are," he said.
"I see artistic possibilities in a lot of things, especially non-traditional sound sources."
Collector will launch Pacing The Perimeter at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel on Friday.
