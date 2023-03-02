Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Collector Jason Campbell risks arrest in search for fresh musical inspiration

By Josh Leeson
March 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Campbell, aka Collector, subscribes to the theory that music can be found in almost anything. Picture by Karl Warwick Pearson

THERE were moments during the recording of Collector's EP Pacing The Perimeter that Jason Campbell and his mates were almost arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.