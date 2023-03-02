Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

William Crighton and Liz Stringer combine on Midnight Oil classic

By Josh Leeson
March 2 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Midnight Oil's Jim Moginie and Rob Hirst, with Liz Stringer, William Crighton, Julianne Crighton and Beans on Toast. Picture supplied

WILLIAM Crighton's friendship with fellow singer-songwriter Liz Stringer was forged while hanging out together in Germany and France on Midnight Oil's farewell tour last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.