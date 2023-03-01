Newcastle Herald
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos 'took advantage' of boys, jury told

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:15pm
Milton Orkopoulos. File picture

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos took advantage of boys from broken homes in his electorate, giving them drugs and sexually abusing them when he saw an opportunity to act on his sexual interest in children, a jury has been told.

