Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Straight answers are always in short supply

By Letters to the Editor
March 6 2023 - 3:30am
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns in Cardiff on Monday last week ahead of the March 25 state election. Picture by Simone De Peak

DON'T you just love politicians? In a full page Q&A in the Herald ('Under the microscope', Newcastle Herald 28/2) NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns shows how it's done. Talk a lot, say nothing. Waffle and platitudes without making any serious or detailed commitments. I think he can safely look back on this interview and say that he said nothing to which he can be held.

