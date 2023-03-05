DON'T you just love politicians? In a full page Q&A in the Herald ('Under the microscope', Newcastle Herald 28/2) NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns shows how it's done. Talk a lot, say nothing. Waffle and platitudes without making any serious or detailed commitments. I think he can safely look back on this interview and say that he said nothing to which he can be held.
If he is serious about being premier, say something that actually means he and his government will deliver for this region. He says, for example, he understands the future of Supercars is with the council. Does he not know what the situation is? Does he actually have a position on the event? All we get is just another politician full of spin and half truths, and no substance that we can actually use to form an informed opinion. Why do we bother?
IN reference to "Australia risks losing race for carbon competitiveness inquiry", (Herald, 28/2), I am hoping someone can explain to me how carbon credits assist with reversing climate change.
If I understand the climate change issue that is facing the earth and every living plant and creature on it, it is due to the industrialised world releasing too much carbon into the atmosphere that is interfering with nature's cooling system. This in turn has led to the atmosphere heating up, which causes more frequent and catastrophic weather conditions that impact on the world. Oceans and marine life are impacted by climate change. Hence my question: how do carbon offsets improve the situation?
I will exaggerate the following data to simplify my thought process/message.
The scenario is there are 100 trees in total on the earth and there is climate change occurring due to there not being sufficient trees being able to capture the carbon being released into the atmosphere which in turn is leading to climate change. I want to build a mine, a quarry or even a housing estate so I reckon I will need to remove five trees to complete my planned development. How can I do this when the planet is experiencing severe weather conditions due to climate change? I know, I will promise purchase carbon credits or offsets to assist with approval of my development.
Can anyone tell me how I have minimised the immediate impact of my development by using this logic? Paying someone - whether it be an organisation or a country - to keep the other 95 trees or to plant replacement seedlings to replace the five large mature trees that I have removed in no way negates the effect my proposed development will have on climate change.
We as the world's human inhabitants need to take more action as our activities seemingly have the most impact. I am slowly coming to the realisation that carbon credits and offsets are a lie spun by people who do not care about the other inhabitants of this planet. I have asked several politicians at local, state and federal levels and they have not been able to explain the system even though they are people that are consulted and approve all developments, many of which involve the removal of vast areas of native flora and native animal habitat. I urge you to ask your local representatives. I certainly will appreciate your assistance with my query.
IT astounds me how much money and attention is focused on non-Australian problems including ISIS brides and their families, the war in Ukraine and boat people. All this attention and wasted money could have been utilised to help Australians in need of help now.
People are still living in tents and caravans after being displaced after bushfires and floods. Many rural people are suffering after droughts, some to breaking point. Electricity and gas prices are going through the roof. Many companies have gone belly up. Youth crime and domestic violence are escalating. While the Queensland government is spending $36,000 on parties, the number of homeless people are increasing. Yet the government wants to build cheap accommodation to house all the immigrants coming in to fill our worker shortages. Where's the pride in that? If war was ever to come to our shores this government would expect you to be proud Australians and do your bit. How about the citizens suffering right now?
GARRY Robinson, ("No one to negotiate a treaty", Letters, 1/3), needs to do more research about New Zealand history. Maori couldn't have "wiped out" the indigenous people of New Zealand because they are the indigenous people of New Zealand. Archaeological and genetic evidence has thoroughly debunked theories of pre-Maori settlement, and shows that the country was uninhabited when Maori ancestors from Polynesia arrived between 1250 and 1300.
The wars to which Mr Robinson refers are presumably the "New Zealand Wars" that took place from 1845 and 1872 between the colonial government and allied Maori on one side, and Maori and Maori-allied settlers on the other, primarily over disputes about land purchases. They had nothing to do with the origins of the Treaty of Waitangi, which was first signed in 1840.
Britain's intention in drafting the Treaty was to recognise Maori ownership of their lands, forests and other possessions, and to give Maori the rights of British subjects. The Crown wished to ensure that when it made a declaration of sovereignty, the Maori people would not feel their rights had been ignored. The Treaty may well have been born more out of pragmatism than purity of heart, but it nonetheless provides an object lesson on the shameful failings of Australia's colonisation, and what we could learn from them.
HOW can the NSW government justify giving $15 million to a professional basketball team to set up a headquarters at Moore Park? These are professional players with fat pay cheques every week and egos to match. Let them pay their own way.
It was the same with the stadium in Sydney, demolished to make way for a patch of ground regional areas would love to have. Instead, they they go about their days putting up with the dribs from the Sydney-centric government and get forgotten.
Since moving to Temora I've seen first hand how much of a divide there is between Sydney and country areas as far as funding goes. Stop pork barrelling for a start and start treating all areas fairly. That basketball money would've gone toward road reconstruction in regional areas, but don't get me started on the goat track that they call the Newell Highway. It's only Australia's second-busiest transport corridor.
FEDERAL Labor is proposing a "modest adjustment", ("Budget call: Labor announces tax hike for big super balances", Newcastle Herald 1/3). What's that look like? About 80,000 people to pay more tax after 2025, apparently. Maitland's population is 90,000, so for example that's eight out of nine Maitland residents paying increased super tax. If you're, say, a successful Hunter sports person like a Knights player and invest in your super for retirement, then you should pay more tax because you invested wisely and well in your retirement future? Can we quit the tall poppy syndrome in this country? They're not milk cows.
ALL the old right wingers screaming "Albanese has broken a promise" in relation to superannuation changes are getting desperate. They chose not to mention that the date for any change he has foreshadowed will be introduced after the next federal election due in 2025. It's more like a policy taken to an election than a broken promise. Could somebody please tell Angus Taylor and Peter Dutton?
MORE local juniors gone and now an English superstar in the making gone. I suppose that's what you get when your recruitment manager lives in North Queensland. Well done Knights.
SO City of Newcastle Liberal councillor Callum Paul, who is contesting the seat of Wallsend in the state election, thinks there is a fairly good chance he won't win, and makes the bold prediction that there's a fairly good chance that Sonia Hornery might be returned to the safest Labor seat in NSW. I would bet my house on it! Why would this bloke waste his time and money on such a futile exercise when he knows and admits he is beaten before he even starts?
MICHAEL Gormly, (Short Takes, 28/2), wants us to ponder whether "if someone threw your family out of its house at gunpoint and lived in it rent-free over several generations, would you be saying 'all good mate'? Good question. It was the colonising immigrants who built the houses, and Indigenous Australians moved into some of those houses rent-free. Taxpayers in fact have been paying in excess of $30 billion per year to look after those native Australians. Is that 'all good mate'? By the way I was born and bred in Australia, as were my parents and grandparents. So that would make me an indigenous Australian as I understand it. Is that all good mate?
NOW you people complaining about Supercars races: think about two million containers a year coming into our port's new terminal when it is approved ('Pricing port', Herald 1/3). What noise and disturbance are you going to get? Better move now.
ARE you concerned NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is yet to visit Newcastle?
